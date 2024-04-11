PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 77-year-old Chandler man who went missing on Sunday morning.

Jonathan Hackman hasn’t been seen since he left his home on foot near West Knox Road and North Arizona Avenue, according to the alert.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved thermal shirt, white shorts and sandals.

His medical condition can cause him to become lost and easily confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

