Phoenix Police Department fires officer who fatally shot man throwing rocks at patrol cars

Apr 10, 2024, 4:53 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

A Phoenix police officer was fired on April 10, 2024, for a fatal 2022 shooting.

A Phoenix police officer was fired on April 10, 2024, for a fatal 2022 shooting.

(YouTube screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday fired an officer who fatally shot a man who was throwing rocks at patrol cars in 2022.

Officer Jesse Johnson shot and killed 34-year-old Ali Osman on Sept. 24, 2022, near 19th and Glendale avenues.

Officers, including Johnson, pulled over after their cars were struck and witnessed Osman throwing the objects, the heaviest of which weighed about a pound.

Video (Warning: Graphic content) shows Osman being shot after continuing to throw rocks at police, including one that hit an officer in the shin.

“The decision was not made lightly but was done after careful consideration of all the facts,” the department said in a statement. “The Phoenix Police Department must hold its employees to the highest standards, conduct and accountability.”

Osman was taken to a nearby hospital and died there.

Both of the patrol cars were damaged, including dents and one broken spotlight on the car.

Johnson has the right to appeal the decision to the Civil Service Board.

