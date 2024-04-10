Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating after body of man found at landfill in southwest Valley

Apr 10, 2024, 3:59 PM

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Apri...

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Wednesday, authorities said.

Buckeye police officers were called to the Republic Services Southwest Regional Landfill off State Route 85 at about 11:30 a.m. after the body was found, the department said in a press release.

Officers had to recover the body before the medical examiner’s office conducts an autopsy.

From there, a cause and manner of death will be determined.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Buckeye police at 623-349-6000 or submit a tip online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

