Police investigating after body of man found at landfill in southwest Valley
Apr 10, 2024, 3:59 PM
(Buckeye Police Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Wednesday, authorities said.
Buckeye police officers were called to the Republic Services Southwest Regional Landfill off State Route 85 at about 11:30 a.m. after the body was found, the department said in a press release.
Officers had to recover the body before the medical examiner’s office conducts an autopsy.
From there, a cause and manner of death will be determined.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information can call Buckeye police at 623-349-6000 or submit a tip online.
