Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona haul in Saturday’s big Powerball drawing includes $1 million winner

Apr 8, 2024, 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

A sign at a Florida convenience story shows an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot before an October 202...

A sign at a Florida convenience story shows an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot before an October 2023 Powerball drawing. A ticket sold in Portland, Oregon, won the $1.326 billion jackpot in the April 6, 2024, drawing. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona lottery players got a nice slice of the Powerball pie from Saturday’s drawing, when an Oregon ticket won the estimated $1.3 billion jackpot.

A Phoenix entry won $1 million, while six other tickets sold in the state hit for a combined $500,000, officials announced Monday.

The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the QuickTrip at 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. It matched all five white numbers drawn – 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69 — but missed the red Powerball of 9. It was Phoenix’s second $1 million Powerball win in just over a week.

Six Arizona players matched four white numbers plus the Powerball on Saturday, a combination good for $50,000. Two of the players added the $1 Power Play option to their $2 entries and tripled their winnings.

RELATED STORIES

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The $150,000 tickets were purchased at the Safeway at Indian School and Litchfield roads in Goodyear and the Walmart at Power and Ray roads in Gilbert.

The $50,000 winners came from the following locations:

  • Circle K at Power and Germann roads in Gilbert.
  • Walmart at Bell and Litchfield Roads in Surprise.
  • Gas-N-Grub at Stockton Hill Road and Northern Avenue in Kingman.
  • Arco AM/PM at Walker Road and State Route 69 in Prescott.

How long did Powerball players go without winning jackpot?

Saturday’s biggest winner was the Portland, Oregon, player who ended a three-month stretch without a Powerball jackpot winner.

The $1.326 billion top prize has an estimated value of $621 million for the lump sum option.

Until Saturday, Powerball hadn’t had a jackpot winner since New Year’s Day, amounting to 41 consecutive drawings without anybody matching every number.

Saturday’s prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

New TSMC facility coming to Phoenix, officials announce...

Serena O'Sullivan

TSMC getting $6.6B in new federal funding, to build 3rd semiconductor fab in Phoenix

There's a new TSMC facility coming to Phoenix, the company announced on Monday. It will also receive $6.6 billion dollars in federal funding.

1 hour ago

Sign at Maryvale High School in west Phoenix, which was temporarily locked down for a threat invest...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix high school locked down temporarily while police investigate threat

Maryvale High School in west Phoenix was temporarily locked down for a threat investigation Monday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Junior Espejo looks through eclipse glasses being handed out by NASA on April 08, 2024, in Houlton,...

Kevin Stone

Skies expected to be clear above Phoenix area during Monday’s solar eclipse

Despite some cloud coverage early in the day, the forecast calls for clear skies above the Phoenix area by the time of Monday’s solar eclipse.

4 hours ago

A fire burned several Phoenix homes that were under construction from Sunday night to Monday mornin...

Serena O'Sullivan

Several homes under construction burn in massive Phoenix fire

A fire burned several homes that were under construction from Sunday night to Monday morning, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

1-year-old boy dies after getting hit by SUV in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said 1-year-old Legend Hayes died after a family member struck him with an SUV on Sunday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia claps as the 1993 Suns team is introduced during halftime of...

KTAR.com

Here are the 13 richest people in Arizona in 2024, according to Forbes

It was another strong showing for those with Arizona ties on the Forbes' 2024 billionaire list with 13 people to make the cut.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Arizona haul in Saturday’s big Powerball drawing includes $1 million winner