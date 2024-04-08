PHOENIX – Arizona lottery players got a nice slice of the Powerball pie from Saturday’s drawing, when an Oregon ticket won the estimated $1.3 billion jackpot.

A Phoenix entry won $1 million, while six other tickets sold in the state hit for a combined $500,000, officials announced Monday.

The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the QuickTrip at 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. It matched all five white numbers drawn – 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69 — but missed the red Powerball of 9. It was Phoenix’s second $1 million Powerball win in just over a week.

Six Arizona players matched four white numbers plus the Powerball on Saturday, a combination good for $50,000. Two of the players added the $1 Power Play option to their $2 entries and tripled their winnings.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The $150,000 tickets were purchased at the Safeway at Indian School and Litchfield roads in Goodyear and the Walmart at Power and Ray roads in Gilbert.

The $50,000 winners came from the following locations:

Circle K at Power and Germann roads in Gilbert.

Walmart at Bell and Litchfield Roads in Surprise.

Gas-N-Grub at Stockton Hill Road and Northern Avenue in Kingman.

Arco AM/PM at Walker Road and State Route 69 in Prescott.

How long did Powerball players go without winning jackpot?

Saturday’s biggest winner was the Portland, Oregon, player who ended a three-month stretch without a Powerball jackpot winner.

The $1.326 billion top prize has an estimated value of $621 million for the lump sum option.

Until Saturday, Powerball hadn’t had a jackpot winner since New Year’s Day, amounting to 41 consecutive drawings without anybody matching every number.

Saturday’s prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

