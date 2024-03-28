Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-area lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball, 3 others in Arizona win $50,000

Mar 28, 2024, 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in...

A Powerball ticket sold in Sun City, Arizona, won $1 million in the Wednesday, March 27, 2024, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Phoenix-area lottery player won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, officials announced.

Three other Arizona tickets were good for five-digit prizes.

The instant millionaire was somebody who purchased a ticket from the Safeway at Bell Road and Del Webb Boulevard in Sun City.

It matched all five white numbers — 37, 46, 57, 60 and 66 — but whiffed on the red Powerball of 8, just missing an $865 million jackpot. Nobody won the top prize, which is approaching $1 billion.

Three Arizona entries matched four white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. They were purchased at the following locations:

RELATED STORIES

  • Fry’s Food Store at Pinal Avenue and McCartney Road in Casa Grande.
  • Lake Powell Convenience Store at 901 N. US Highway 89 in Page.
  • Fastrip Food Store at Grand Avenue and Mariposa Road in Nogales.

How large is the Powerball jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $935 million ($449.7 million for the cash option) for the next drawing on Saturday, the fifth largest in the game’s history.

The jackpot has been growing since the last winner on New Year’s Day. There now have been 37 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize. The odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

Powerball entries each cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state, with drawings on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On Tuesday, a lottery player hit it big in the nation’s other multistate game. A Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey won a $1.13 billion jackpot after 30 straight drawings without a winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

