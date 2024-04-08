PHOENIX — A west Phoenix high school was temporarily locked down for a threat investigation Monday morning, authorities said.

Authorities received a report about a threat to Maryvale High School around 7:10 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. No details about the nature of the threat were released.

The Phoenix Union School District campus on 59th Avenue south of Indian School Road was locked down as a precaution while police conducted an investigation.

No valid threats were confirmed, and the lockdown was lifted, police said.

“Officers will continue to work with Phoenix Union School District while this incident continues to be investigated,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a 9 a.m. email. “Officers will continue to have presence at the school throughout the day to ensure the safety of the students and community.”

