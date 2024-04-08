Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ground breaks at Goodyear Way, a milestone in the West Valley city’s downtown development

Apr 7, 2024, 8:00 PM

Ground broke at Goodyear Way, a milestone for the developing downtown in the West Valley. (RED Devl...

Ground broke at Goodyear Way, a milestone for the developing downtown in the West Valley. (RED Devlopment photo)

(RED Devlopment photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Construction at the developing downtown near Goodyear Civic Square reached a milestone with the groundbreaking of Goodyear Way last week, construction officials announced.

The Goodyear Way groundbreaking is a major step toward cultivating the new heart of Goodyear, a walkable urban hub stretching across 150 acres north of the Interstate 10, west of Bullard Avenue.

Goodyear Way will connect Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ, which houses the city hall, to an area poised for development, which currently features a Harkins Theatres with more to come in the future.

The downtown development is a joint project between Scottsdale-based Globe Corp. and RED Development. It aims to make the area a “cultural hub” featuring entertainment, retail, food and living options.

“This phase marks a significant stride in developing Goodyear’s new downtown. GSQ’s momentum is undeniable, as it continues to draw interest in retail and class A office spaces,” Globe Corp. co-CEO George Getz said. “We look forward to sharing more exciting announcements as the project continues to progress.

Getz provided some of the vision for GSQ along with the city of Goodyear. The shared G’s in the names represent “G squared,” or GSQ.

