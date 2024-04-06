Man indicted for dead teen found in Tonto National Forest

PHOENIX — A man was indicted for second-degree murder after a teen body was found at the bottom of a bonfire in the Tonto National Forest in June 2023, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Friday.

Anthonie Ruinard Jr., 38, allegedly left the body of 18-year-old Parker League “dismembered, stabbed and burned beyond recognition” in an area of Tonto National Forest known as “The Pit,” according to a press release.

League, who was identified using dental records, had just graduated high school in Nebraska and was visiting friends in Tempe, according to ABC15.

“Experienced homicide prosecutors in my office combed through nearly 4,000 pages of material submitted in this homicide case. After five months of careful review, we were able to secure this indictment,” Mitchell said of the case, submitted in October for review. “This is the next step in bringing justice to Parker League and his family.”

Ruinard’s trial is currently set for July 2024. In addition to second-degree murder, he also faces one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body, giving him a class indictments of one felony and class five felony.

What led to Parker League’s death and Anthonie Ruinard Jr.’s indictment?

League had been reported missing out of Tempe before his body was found deceased in Tonto National Forest on June 12, 2023.

Detectives used surveillance video from multiple locations where League’s credit card was used to identify Ruinard as the suspect.

League was last seen alive in footage on June 11, when he left a Chandler gas station with Ruinard in a black Dodge Challenger.

Detectives served a search warrant at Ruinard’s house and seized multiple items. Forensic evidence from the Challenger’s trunk was tested and found to match League’s DNA, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.