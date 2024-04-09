Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued canceled after missing 82-year-old Phoenix woman found safe

Apr 9, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

A Silver Alert for Judy Lockhart was canceled April 9, 2024, after she was found in good health....

A Silver Alert for Judy Lockhart was canceled April 9, 2024, after she was found in good health. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Silver Alert for an 82-year-old Phoenix woman who went missing last week was canceled Tuesday after she was found safe.

Judy Lockhart had last been seen in the area of 19th Avenue and West Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Silver Alert was issued the next day.

Lockhart is 5 feet tall and weighs around 99 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and also has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused, authorities said.

The is an updated version of a story that was originally published April 4, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Demonstrators hold signs showing their view on abortion. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a highly ...

Kevin Stone

Most abortions banned in Arizona after state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law

Arizona abortion law is settled, for now, after the state Supreme Court upheld a near-total ban that originated in 1864.

50 minutes ago

Trevor Lee O’Dowd was arrested for allegedly making violent online threats against a music and fa...

Kevin Stone

Arizona man arrested for making threats against Tempe music and fashion show

An Arizona man was arrested last week for allegedly making violent online threats against a music and fashion show at a Tempe nightclub.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How much taxpayer investment is too much?

In the wake of TSMC getting $6.6 billion from the federal government, Jim Sharpe wonders if’s possible to invest too much taxpayer money. Could this turn the dream of an economic boom into a nightmare? Find out in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

Man from Prescott Valley faces 20 years in prison after shooting...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with police sentenced to 20 years

A 35-year-old man from Prescott Valley named Joshua Schnoebelen is sentenced to spend 20 years in prison, authorities said.

3 hours ago

John Liddell Jr., 33, was arrested on Monday after being released from the hospital. (Maricopa Cou...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest man accused of stabbing officer during gas station call

A man suspected of stabbing a Phoenix police officer was arrested on Monday after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Winner among adult submissions for the Maricopa County "I Voted" sticker design contest. (Maricopa ...

Damon Allred

Maricopa County reveals winners of ‘I Voted’ sticker design contests

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer presented the winners of the county's "I Voted" sticker design contest on Monday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert issued canceled after missing 82-year-old Phoenix woman found safe