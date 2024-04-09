PHOENIX — The Silver Alert for an 82-year-old Phoenix woman who went missing last week was canceled Tuesday after she was found safe.

Judy Lockhart had last been seen in the area of 19th Avenue and West Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Silver Alert was issued the next day.

Lockhart is 5 feet tall and weighs around 99 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and also has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused, authorities said.

The is an updated version of a story that was originally published April 4, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.