Police release new details about arrests made in shooting of Phoenix officer

Apr 4, 2024, 10:56 AM

PHONEIX — New details about the three suspects arrested in connection with last week’s shooting of a Phoenix police officer were released Thursday.

The only adult involved was identified as 19-year-old Jamiah Thomas Mower, who was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Two 17-year-old boys, whose names were not released, have been booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center on multiple counts.

One of the juveniles was arrested Saturday, the day after the shooting, for alleged attempted murder, armed robbery and other offenses.

The other juvenile was taken into custody Monday in El Mirage and is accused of hindering prosecution and other charges.

How did Phoenix police officer get shot?

Officer Harold Boswell is recovering at home after getting shot Friday night.

He was working off-duty at a nearby business when the suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery near Southern and 35th avenues.

One of the suspects shot Boswell multiple times when he approached the area after hearing about the robbery.

The officer was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon. The arrests were announced that night, but no details about the suspects were released at the time.

“The morning after the shooting I said we would not rest until we find those responsible and bring them to justice,” Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release Thursday. “Within 72 hours of this violent incident, with the help of the community and law enforcement partners, we made three arrests.”

Arizona budget negotiations have been ongoing at the state Capitol....

Kevin Stone

Arizona budget negotiations gain urgency as Legislature looks to wrap up session

Arizona lawmakers are turning their focus to behind-the-scenes work, including budget negotiations, as the legislative session winds down.

2 hours ago

A woman removes an Uber Eats bag from the trunk of a Waymo autonomous vehicle. Waymo and Uber Eats ...

Kevin Stone

Waymo, Uber Eats announce partnership for driverless food delivery in metro Phoenix

Waymo and Uber are expanding their partnership in metro Phoenix to include a driverless food delivery program through Uber Eats.

4 hours ago

From top to bottom, left to right, are still shots from movies "Sleep," "Ezra," "gOD-Talk" and "Eve...

Brandon King

Phoenix Film Festival’s 25th edition to showcase legacy of independent filmmaking

For Phoenix Film Festival's Jason Carney, the festival's 25th anniversary is giving him insight into a quarter-century of Valley filmmaking.

5 hours ago

(AP File Photo)...

Heidi Hommel

Valley probation officers working to keep youth out of legal system, on right path

To get youth on the right path, Valley probation officers employ various rehabilitative strategies so they stay out of the legal system.

7 hours ago

More time outside and off social media could help reverse the trend of poor youth mental health, on...

Danny Shapiro

Researcher says more real world time key to reversing troubling youth mental health trends

The chief researcher for a new book that tackles the growing prevalence of anxiety and other mental illnesses in youth believes the key to reversing those trends is more time in the real world.

7 hours ago

Free adoptions for all dogs at AHS through weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley shelters offering free dog adoptions through weekend

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for all dogs through the weekend in order to free up kennel space.

7 hours ago

