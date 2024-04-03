PHOENIX – Valley residents and fans in town for the Final Four should brace themselves for a little weather whiplash, with thermometers spiking and then dropping in the coming days.

In the short term, Phoenix-area temperatures are expected reach the low 80s on Wednesday before approaching 90 degrees on Thursday.

But the warming trend won’t last because a cooling system will move in from California toward the end of the week, according to Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

What is the Phoenix-area weather forecast for this weekend?

“By Friday, temperatures will be just barely reaching 70 degrees in the Phoenix metro and even very chilly overnight. Some of the outlying suburbs could get down into the upper 30s,” O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

Near to above normal temperatures are expected through Thursday before a noticeable cooldown takes place starting Friday. Phoenix may experience the first 90°F readings this year before struggling to even hit 70 by Saturday. #axwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/8MP9l9TR9R — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 2, 2024

The disturbance is unlikely to produce rain in the Valley, with a 20% chance for brief showers Friday night.

Phoenix-area temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s on Saturday, when the NCAA men’s basketball semifinals tip off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, before trending upward again.

“By Sunday it starts warming up. We’ll be back into the lower 70s, but delightful weather for this time of year,” O’Malley said.

When does Phoenix temperature usually reach 90 degrees?

On average, Phoenix sees 90 degrees for the first time in a year on March 30.

“So, we’d be right on time if we hit it tomorrow,” O’Malley said Wednesday.

Nov. 7, 2023, was the last time the temperature reached 90 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.