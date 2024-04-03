Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-area temperatures expected to near 90 degrees Thursday, nosedive a day later

Apr 3, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:12 pm

The sun is seen on the horizon beyond a ramada at South Mountain Park. Phoenix-area temperatures ar...

Phoenix-area temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Facebook Photo/City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department)

(Facebook Photo/City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Valley residents and fans in town for the Final Four should brace themselves for a little weather whiplash, with thermometers spiking and then dropping in the coming days.

In the short term, Phoenix-area temperatures are expected reach the low 80s on Wednesday before approaching 90 degrees on Thursday.

But the warming trend won’t last because a cooling system will move in from California toward the end of the week, according to Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

What is the Phoenix-area weather forecast for this weekend?

“By Friday, temperatures will be just barely reaching 70 degrees in the Phoenix metro and even very chilly overnight. Some of the outlying suburbs could get down into the upper 30s,” O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

The disturbance is unlikely to produce rain in the Valley, with a 20% chance for brief showers Friday night.

Phoenix-area temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s on Saturday, when the NCAA men’s basketball semifinals tip off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, before trending upward again.

“By Sunday it starts warming up. We’ll be back into the lower 70s, but delightful weather for this time of year,” O’Malley said.

When does Phoenix temperature usually reach 90 degrees?

On average, Phoenix sees 90 degrees for the first time in a year on March 30.

“So, we’d be right on time if we hit it tomorrow,” O’Malley said Wednesday.

Nov. 7, 2023, was the last time the temperature reached 90 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

