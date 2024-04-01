PHOENIX — A Tucson police officer responding to a service call died Sunday night after he was involved in a crash, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Campbell Avenue and Sixth Street, the Tucson Police Department said.

Adam Buckner, 31, was traveling through Sixth Street with his siren and lights on when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle that failed to yield when it was turning left, Tucson Chief of Police Chad Kasmar said during a press conference Monday morning.

“Our hearts go out to officer Buckner’s wife, who lost her best friend and her husband. To Adam’s brothers, sisters, mother and his entire family, and everyone who knew and loved him, please know that your Tucson Police Department grieves with you,” Kasmar said.

The police chief further thanked community members who were the first to tend to Buckner before first responders arrived to the scene.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.