Phoenix Symphony announces programming for 78th season

Mar 31, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm

The Phoenix Symphony announced programming for its 2024-25 season. (TAVITS Photography)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Symphony announced the programming for the 2024-25 season, featuring classical works, contemporary renditions and movies with live orchestral performances.

“The breadth of the Phoenix Symphony’s 2024-25 season reflects our dynamic and vibrant community,” Phoenix Symphony President and CEO Peter Kjome said. “We are excited to enrich the lives of people in Phoenix and Arizona through these extraordinary programs.”

Subscription packages are available online now. Subscribers get access to special perks such as meet-and-greets with symphony musicians as well as discounts on any additional single-ticket sales.

“The season ahead is of particular importance as we embark on the search for our next Virginia G. Piper Music Director, who will help advance our shared vision of the symphony as an innovative leader in artistic excellence, engagement and education,” Kjome said.

What is some of the music the Phoenix Symphony will perform in 2024-25?

The symphony’s 78th season is broken up into six sections:

  1. Classics Series
  2. Coffee, Conversation and Classics — Open Rehearsals
  3. Phoenix Pops
  4. Family Series at Madison Center for the Arts
  5. Chamber Orchestra Series at the Musical Instrument Museum
  6. Specials and Films

The Classics Series is highlighted by music such as Firebird (Oct. 18-20, 2024), Rhapsody in Blue: A 100th Anniversary Collection (Nov. 22-24, 2024), Symphonie Fantastique (Feb. 21-23, 2024) and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony (April 25-27, 2025).

The Phoenix Pops includes Defying Gravity: The Music of Stephen Schwartz and Friends (Oct. 11-13, 2024), Holiday Pops (Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024) and The Music of Selena (April 5-6, 2025) among others.

The Family Series includes a Dia de los Muertos presentation on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, along with some other Saturday presentations throughout the season.

Featuring music from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, each season will be presented in the Chamber Orchestra Series beginning with Autumn on Jan. 22, 2025, and concluding with Summer on May 28, 2025.

Specials and Films kicks off with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” film with live orchestra (Nov. 1-3, 2024) and also includes “Jurrasic World” (March 21-23, 2025) and concludes with “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (May 23-25, 2025). Some of the others in the series are Bugs Bunny at the Symphony (Feb. 28-March 2, 2025) and The Music of Pink Floyd – A Rock Symphony (March 8, 2025).

The season’s full schedule, which kicks off with Gustav Holst’s The Planets on Oct. 4, is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

