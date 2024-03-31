A new-to-market transportation and logistics firm is taking a big chunk out of a recently built East Valley industrial park.

Michigan-based Supply Chain Solutions has signed a 156,751-square-foot lease at Sight Logistics Park in Tempe. Developer ViaWest Group broke ground in October 2022 on the two-building park totaling 356,904 square feet. The park, located at 6820 S. Harl Ave. just off Interstate 10 in Tempe, was formerly the headquarters of Fortune 500 company Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT).

“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing top-tier facilities for world-class businesses. Supply Chain Solutions’ choice to establish their operations in our park is a testament to the quality of our properties and the strategic advantages they offer,” said Danny Plapp, director of leasing at ViaWest, in a statement.

Plapp said the deal had been in the works since late last year, and Supply Chain Solutions is expected to take occupancy this summer after ViaWest prepared the building for a quicker move-in timeline. Supply Chain Solutions works in consulting and strategic sourcing along with management in transportation, materials and distribution, according to its website.

