PHOENIX — Gilbert utility customers can expect to see significantly higher water and trash bills starting with the April cycle.

Under new rates approved by the Gilbert Town Council on Feb. 6, residential utility services will cost more than $100 a month on average by 2026, doubling the current level.

Based on town estimates, the combined cost for residential water and trash services in Gilbert will rise from the current rate of $53.03 to $78.55 starting in April, $91.55 in 2025 and $107.55 by 2026.

The rate hikes are necessary to pay for projects to secure the town’s water supply and to account for rising operational costs, according to a press release.

What are the changes coming to Gilbert’s water, trash rates?

The exact impact of the new rates will vary by household. Customers can use the East Valley suburb’s online utility bill calculator to get a more personalized estimate of how the new rates will affect their bills.

According to town estimates, the average monthly residential water bill will jump $17 this year, another $13 in 2025 and $16 more in 2026. That represents a 135% increase over three years.

The current average residential water bill in Gilbert, which reviews its utility rates every two years, is $34.

In addition, the monthly solid waste and recycling service fee will rise from $19.03 to $27.55, a hike of $8.52, for most residential customers. That’s a one-time increase of 44%.

Does Gilbert offer financial assistance for utility bills?

The Gilbert Town Council also approved a utility bill discount pilot program that will launch in the summer.

The program is designed to prevent crisis situations by providing financial assistance to residents who need help covering their utility bills.

The town plans to post more details about the discount program when they are finalized.

