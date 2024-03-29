Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert utility rates to start rising in April, with water and trash bills doubling by 2026

Mar 29, 2024, 10:15 AM

A view of the Gilbert water tower from below, with wispy clouds in the blue sky behind it....

Gilbert is raising water and trash rates starting with the April 2024 billing cycle. (KTAR News File Photo)

(KTAR News File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gilbert utility customers can expect to see significantly higher water and trash bills starting with the April cycle.

Under new rates approved by the Gilbert Town Council on Feb. 6, residential utility services will cost more than $100 a month on average by 2026, doubling the current level.

Based on town estimates, the combined cost for residential water and trash services in Gilbert will rise from the current rate of $53.03 to $78.55 starting in April, $91.55 in 2025 and $107.55 by 2026.

The rate hikes are necessary to pay for projects to secure the town’s water supply and to account for rising operational costs, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

What are the changes coming to Gilbert’s water, trash rates?

The exact impact of the new rates will vary by household. Customers can use the East Valley suburb’s online utility bill calculator to get a more personalized estimate of how the new rates will affect their bills.

According to town estimates, the average monthly residential water bill will jump $17 this year, another $13 in 2025 and $16 more in 2026. That represents a 135% increase over three years.

The current average residential water bill in Gilbert, which reviews its utility rates every two years, is $34.

In addition, the monthly solid waste and recycling service fee will rise from $19.03 to $27.55, a hike of $8.52, for most residential customers. That’s a one-time increase of 44%.

Does Gilbert offer financial assistance for utility bills?

The Gilbert Town Council also approved a utility bill discount pilot program that will launch in the summer.

The program is designed to prevent crisis situations by providing financial assistance to residents who need help covering their utility bills.

The town plans to post more details about the discount program when they are finalized.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Little Theater where Steven Spielberg premiered first film...

Brandon King

Steven Spielberg’s first movie, ‘Firelight,’ celebrates 60 years since its Phoenix premiere

Steven Spielberg's first film, "Firelight," premiered at the Phoenix Little Theater, now part of the Phoenix Theatre Company, 60 years ago.

45 minutes ago

Freeway signs signify Interstate 10 in Phoenix, with the light from a traffic barrier visible to th...

Kevin Stone

I-10 closure will delay traffic heading from west side toward central Phoenix this weekend

The only Valley freeway closure scheduled for this weekend will delay drivers heading from the west side to central Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Ten cats were rescued from an overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

10 cats rescued from overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix

Ten cats were rescued from a Phoenix apartment early Friday after a blaze tore through the unit, officials said.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Coqui NFL Business Connect Program...

Serena O'Sullivan

Puerto Rican restaurant Phoenix Coqui takes advantage of opportunities ahead of Final Four

An NFL program that boosts diverse local businesses has been a huge boon to Phoenix Coqui, a Puerto Rican restaurant.

6 hours ago

Adopt a bunny this Easter 2024 AHS says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society urges animal lovers to adopt a bunny this Easter

Those who want to adopt a bunny for Easter should be prepared for their needs and understand the responsibility, AHS said on Thursday.

6 hours ago

A laser-guided tour of the night sky will be provided where attendees will be offered the opportuni...

David Veenstra

Fountain Hills to host annual Dark Sky Festival this weekend

Fountain Hills is holding its annual Dark Sky Festival this weekend, featuring activities, guest speakers, an auction, live music and more.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Gilbert utility rates to start rising in April, with water and trash bills doubling by 2026