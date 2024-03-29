PHOENIX — The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a selection of iconic musicals and timeless classics.

The theatre’s 20th season runs from October through September at the venue near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

“The upcoming season is an exciting and ambitious lineup of full-scale musical productions,” Arizona Broadway Theatre CEO Kiel Klaphake said in a press release.

“These shows were chosen specifically to help audiences escape the pressures of the world while providing a beautiful, shared experience of laughter, tears and inspiration. We can’t wait to share these stories with audiences from across the Valley.”

Six shows are set to take center stage, with a seventh show expected to be announced on May 1.

Season ticket sales are now open. Flex subscriptions will be made available June 3, and individual show sales will start Aug. 12.

Here’s the lineup:

Million Dollar Quest

Dates: Oct. 4-Nov. 2

Summary: Four iconic musicians – Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis – band together to share a story of broken promises, betrayal, secrets and celebrations.



Beauty & the Beast

Dates: Nov. 15-Dec. 29

Summary: The performance immerses its audience in a “tale as old as time,” featuring Belle, who finds beauty beneath the surface, and Beast, who rediscovers the true meaning of love.



Hello, Dolly!

Dates: Jan. 17, 2025-Feb. 21, 2025

Summary: The love story features lavish costumes, extravagant sets and refined staging to bring together what’s often considered among one of the country’s finest musicals.

Phantom

Dates: March 7, 2025-April 10, 2025

Summary: Uncover the depths of each character’s story, including Eric’s journey beneath the Paris Opera House. The score also blends classical and contemporary styles.

Cinderella

Dates: June 20, 2025-July 26, 2025

Summary: The musical embodies the classic love story’s original theme of kindness, love and the power to dream, but with a new spin.

Tootsie

Dates: Aug. 8, 2025-Sept. 13, 2025

Summary: Entertainer Michael Dorsey leads a double life in this comical updated love letter to Broadway.

The current Arizona Broadway Theatre season goes through September, with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” running through April 14 and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” and “Clue” rounding out the schedule.

