Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Broadway Theatre lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Beauty & the Beast,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Mar 29, 2024, 11:00 AM

The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a s...

The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a selection of iconic musicals and timeless classics. (Getty Images File)

(Getty Images File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a selection of iconic musicals and timeless classics.

The theatre’s 20th season runs from October through September at the venue near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

“The upcoming season is an exciting and ambitious lineup of full-scale musical productions,” Arizona Broadway Theatre CEO Kiel Klaphake said in a press release.

“These shows were chosen specifically to help audiences escape the pressures of the world while providing a beautiful, shared experience of laughter, tears and inspiration. We can’t wait to share these stories with audiences from across the Valley.”

RELATED STORIES

Six shows are set to take center stage, with a seventh show expected to be announced on May 1.

Season ticket sales are now open. Flex subscriptions will be made available June 3, and individual show sales will start Aug. 12.

Here’s the lineup:

Million Dollar Quest

  • Dates: Oct. 4-Nov. 2
  • Summary: Four iconic musicians – Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis – band together to share a story of broken promises, betrayal, secrets and celebrations.

Beauty & the Beast

  • Dates: Nov. 15-Dec. 29
  • Summary: The performance immerses its audience in a “tale as old as time,” featuring Belle, who finds beauty beneath the surface, and Beast, who rediscovers the true meaning of love.

Hello, Dolly! 

  • Dates: Jan. 17, 2025-Feb. 21, 2025
  • Summary: The love story features lavish costumes, extravagant sets and refined staging to bring together what’s often considered among one of the country’s finest musicals.

Phantom

  • Dates: March 7, 2025-April 10, 2025
  • Summary: Uncover the depths of each character’s story, including Eric’s journey beneath the Paris Opera House. The score also blends classical and contemporary styles.

Cinderella

  • Dates: June 20, 2025-July 26, 2025
  • Summary: The musical embodies the classic love story’s original theme of kindness, love and the power to dream, but with a new spin.

Tootsie

  • Dates: Aug. 8, 2025-Sept. 13, 2025
  • Summary: Entertainer Michael Dorsey leads a double life in this comical updated love letter to Broadway.

The current Arizona Broadway Theatre season goes through September, with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” running through April 14 and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” and “Clue” rounding out the schedule.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Defendants....

SuElen Rivera

2 business partners indicted for allegedly defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program of $9.4M

Two business partners were recently indicted for allegedly attempting to defraud Arizona's Medicaid program of over $9.4 million through their company.

3 minutes ago

Split image of a Queen Creek Police vehicle and Preston. Lord...

Melissa Blasius, Ashley Holden and Nicole Grigg/ABC15 Arizona

Queen Creek police report offers new details about Preston Lord’s death

The police report in the Preston Lord murder case was released by the Queen Creek Police Department Thursday afternoon.

1 hour ago

The front of Carly's Bistro in downtown Phoenix, with a red facade and blue awnings....

Kevin Stone

Longtime downtown Phoenix restaurant Carly’s Bistro is closing in May

Carly's Bistro, a downtown Phoenix staple for nearly 20 years, recently announced that it is closing permanently on May 3.

2 hours ago

A view of the Gilbert water tower from below, with wispy clouds in the blue sky behind it....

Kevin Stone

Gilbert utility rates to start rising in April, with water and trash bills doubling by 2026

Gilbert utility customers can expect to see significantly higher water and trash bills starting with the April cycle.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Little Theater where Steven Spielberg premiered first film...

Brandon King

Steven Spielberg’s first movie, ‘Firelight,’ celebrates 60 years since its Phoenix premiere

Steven Spielberg's first film, "Firelight," premiered at the Phoenix Little Theater, now part of the Phoenix Theatre Company, 60 years ago.

5 hours ago

Freeway signs signify Interstate 10 in Phoenix, with the light from a traffic barrier visible to th...

Kevin Stone

I-10 closure will delay traffic heading from west side toward central Phoenix this weekend

The only Valley freeway closure scheduled for this weekend will delay drivers heading from the west side to central Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona Broadway Theatre lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Beauty & the Beast,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’