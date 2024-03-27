Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Ron Wolfley talks faith, family, football with Mike Broomhead

Mar 27, 2024, 4:15 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — When I came up with the concept for the Amazing Arizonans podcast, it was to share stories like Ron Wolfley’s.

Ron is truly one of my favorite people. Most people are aware of him being a former NFL star for the Arizona Cardinals and a former Pro Bowler.

He is also the voice of the Arizona Cardinals and cohost of the Wolf and Luke Show on Arizona Sports. He has one of the most recognizable voices in the industry.

RELATED STORIES

Ron is also one of the kindest and most humble people I know.

For someone who is so accomplished in multiple industries, he is selfless.

We talk about things he is passionate about: faith, family and football. Ron has a way of getting everyone around him fired up. I think you’re going to love this podcast.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Paul Penzone, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

