ARIZONA NEWS

18-year-old arrested in fatal west Phoenix apartment complex shootout

Mar 25, 2024, 9:00 AM

Brazion Sheppard was arrested for allegedly fatally killing a man at an apartment complex in Phoeni...

Brazion Sheppard was arrested for allegedly fatally killing a man at an apartment complex in Phoenix. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An 18-year-old was arrested for his role in a fatal west Phoenix shootout at an apartment complex last week, authorities said.

Brazion Sheppard was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, criminal trespass, burglary and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, in the Maryvale neighborhood, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found Sheppard, later identified as the suspect in the shooting, with at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the complex. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Two juveniles, a male and a female, were found wounded inside a nearby apartment.

The boy, 17-year-old Arlandis West Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, whose age and name were not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“Preliminary information regarding this shooting suggests that the adult male suspect confronted the victim about a disagreement,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory last week. “This confrontation resulted in a fight and then an exchange of gunfire resulting in the three involved being shot.”

