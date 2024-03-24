Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Mar 24, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)...

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

Lorenzo Acosta was last seen in the area of Cactus Road and 39th Avenue on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Acosta has a cognitive disability that can make him be confused, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown and black hair, authorities said.

Anyone who has information on him can call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 during regular hours or at 602-262-6151 during off-hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rain is expected to continue during the evening, NWS said. (File photo by Oliver Berg/picture allia...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scattered rain showers fall over metro Phoenix area

A cold front arrived in the metro Phoenix area overnight, leading to cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers on Sunday morning.

3 hours ago

26 years in prison is the sentence for a drunk driver who killed 1...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman sentenced to 26 years after DUI crash killed 1, injured another

A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced a woman to 26 years in prison on Friday, authorities announced.

6 hours ago

Outpatient Portable Pilot Program uses vans to help the homeless...

Serena O'Sullivan

Terros Health deploys vans as part of Valley homelessness outreach program

Terros Health launched the Outpatient Portable Pilot Program earlier this month. The two mobile clinics help Valley people who are homeless.

7 hours ago

Amazon will join a handful of tenants at the massive Cubes at Glendale industrial park in metro Pho...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley

8 hours ago

Megan Bessert was arrested for aggravated assault and evidence tampering. (YCSO photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested 6 months after allegedly shooting husband

A woman was arrested six months after allegedly shooting her husband and trying to cover it up in northern Arizona.

17 hours ago

(CRUjiente Tacos photo)...

KTAR.com

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ to spotlight Phoenix’s CRUjiente Tacos in April

CRUjiente Tacos, a restaurant in Phoenix, is scheduled to be featured in a new episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" next month.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix