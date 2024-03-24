Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

Lorenzo Acosta was last seen in the area of Cactus Road and 39th Avenue on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Acosta has a cognitive disability that can make him be confused, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown and black hair, authorities said.

Anyone who has information on him can call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 during regular hours or at 602-262-6151 during off-hours.

