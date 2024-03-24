Close
Silver Alert canceled after 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix is found safe

Mar 24, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 9:38 am

A Silver Alert was canceled for a 63-year-old man who was last seen in Phoenix after he was found safe, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a 63-year-old Phoenix man after he was found safe, authorities said.

The alert for Lorenzo Acosta was activated on Sunday afternoon and deactivated Monday morning. He was returned home and no medical care was needed, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Acosta was last seen near Cactus Road and 39th Avenue in Phoenix on Saturday, police said.

He has a cognitive disability that can make him be confused, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

