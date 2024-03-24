PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a 63-year-old Phoenix man after he was found safe, authorities said.

The alert for Lorenzo Acosta was activated on Sunday afternoon and deactivated Monday morning. He was returned home and no medical care was needed, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Acosta was last seen near Cactus Road and 39th Avenue in Phoenix on Saturday, police said.

He has a cognitive disability that can make him be confused, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.