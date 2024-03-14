Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s largest operational battery energy storage system now online, SRP says

Mar 14, 2024, 4:00 PM

Sonoran Solar Energy Center now online, SRP says...

Arizona's largest battery is now operating on SRP's power grid, according to a Thursday announcement. (Photos courtesy of SRP)

(Photos courtesy of SRP)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Sonoran Solar Energy Center, a new operational battery energy storage system, is now online, according to the Salt River Project (SRP).

It is Arizona’s largest operational battery storage system, SRP said in a Thursday announcement.

SRP teamed up with NextEra Energy Resources to commission the center. The 260-megawatt solar plant has a 1 gigawatt-hour battery energy solar system, a company announcement said.

Essentially, this system is adding clean energy to the grid. It will help authorities meet the electricity needs of Google’s upcoming data center campus in Mesa.

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center the energy center will mainly support Google’s campus, SRP said. However, extra energy the Mesa facility doesn’t need will support other SRP customers.

How Google’s Mesa data center will benefit from the Sonoran Solar Energy Center

The $600 million data center set to be built in Mesa will power digital services like Google Cloud, Gmail and Google Search.

RELATED STORIES

The completed center will benefit users in the Valley as well as Google users worldwide. It will also bring around 1,200 jobs to the Valley.

In addition to serving the Mesa data center, the Sonoran Solar Energy Center will also add clean electricity to the grid, SRP said.

This meets Google’s sustainability goals, according to Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google.

“We’re aiming for every Google campus to operate on clean electricity every hour of every day by 2030,” Peterson Corio said in a statement. “The collaboration with Salt River Project and NextEra is accelerating decarbonization in Arizona and our own carbon-free journey in the region.”

Sonoran Solar Energy Center reflects commitment to sustainable energy resources

This project reflects SRP’s transition towards clean energy resources. Every watt of energy it delivers in upcoming years will have less carbon, the company announcement said.

As the demand for energy grows in the Phoenix metro area, SRP plans to double the number of power resources on its power system in the next decade.

Bobby Olsen is the chief planning, strategy and sustainability officer at SRP. He said Google’s sustainability goals help SRP decarbonize its power generation portfolio.

“SRP and the Valley are fortunate to have sustainability-focused organizations like Google located here who help accelerate the transition to carbon-free power resources,” Olsen said in a statement.

So how does this benefit everyday Arizonans?

Anthony Pedroni, an executive at NextEra Energy Resources, said the Sonoran Solar Energy Center will benefit local communities.

“We are pleased to work with SRP and Google to bring online Arizona’s newest renewable energy centers,” Pedroni said.

“These renewable energy centers will generate low-cost, homegrown energy and provide millions of dollars in additional revenue to both Maricopa and Pinal counties,” he added.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Thomas Malloy on Thursday evening.

44 minutes ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

25th Annual Anthem Days returns to north Phoenix this weekend, along with carnival

The 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

5 hours ago

A surveillance video screenshot shows four Tempe firefighters scattering while a car heads toward t...

Kevin Stone

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball

Some Tempe firefighters shifted from play to work mode after a car almost ran them over while they were playing pickleball outside their station.

6 hours ago

A red sign says "emergency" over the entryway of a brick hospital building...

KTAR.com

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Watch replay of ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15

KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona held a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration.

7 hours ago

Former MCSO detention officer Andres Salazar was sentenced to two years in prison. (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former MCSO detention officer gets 2 years in prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

A former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer received a two-year prison sentence after attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into the jail where he worked, authorities announced Thursday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona’s largest operational battery energy storage system now online, SRP says