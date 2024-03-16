PHOENIX — Pop sensation Meghan Trainor announced a stop in Phoenix this fall during her upcoming tour.

The artist will bring her “Timeless” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 16.

Paul Russell and Chris Olsen will also make an appearance at the show.

Trainor’s North American tour dates were released at the same time the musician announced her upcoming album, “Timeless,” slated to drop on June 14.

“I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with,” Trainor said in a press release. “This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family.”

Tickets will be available online Tuesday for fans who register for Trainor’s presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The musician rose to fame in 2014 with the release of “All About That Bass,” which held No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100’s list for eight weeks.

Among her other most popular songs include “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “Lips Are Moving” and “No,” each of which made it onto Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 list.

The last time Trainor performed in the Valley was in July 2016, according to setlist.fm.

The pop star will kickoff her tour on Sept. 4 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and close out on Oct. 19 in Inglewood, California.

