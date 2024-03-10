Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Mesa man with medical condition

Mar 10, 2024, 1:12 PM

Freddy Chavez, 74, was last seen in Mesa. (Arizona DPS photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 74-year-old man in Mesa on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Freddy Chavez was last seen on Sunday near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road in Mesa wearing a gray flannel shirt and gray shorts.

He stands 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes, brown and gray hair and a goatee.

Chavez suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to appear confused, according to Arizona DPS.

Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts should contact the Phoenix PD Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or after hours at (602) 262-6151.

