Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Mesa man with medical condition
Mar 10, 2024, 1:12 PM
(Arizona DPS photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 74-year-old man in Mesa on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Freddy Chavez was last seen on Sunday near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road in Mesa wearing a gray flannel shirt and gray shorts.
He stands 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes, brown and gray hair and a goatee.
Chavez suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to appear confused, according to Arizona DPS.
Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts should contact the Phoenix PD Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or after hours at (602) 262-6151.
