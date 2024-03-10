PHOENIX — The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest is coming to Chase Field for the first time this November.

The inaugural event will feature performances from Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Dominion from Nov. 7 through Nov. 9.

PRCA’s No. 1 bull rider Clayton Sellars and one of its top tie-down ropers, Shad Mayfield, will also display their talents.

Some of the best rodeo talent, including Riley Webb, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Wesley Throp and Tyler Wade will also feature.

“After two years of planning, exploring every possible option to create the perfect setting and line up of phenomenal headliners and athletes, we are thrilled to announce The Hondo Rodeo Fest in the vibrant Valley of the Sun, Phoenix, Arizona,” Dallas Jackson, one of the event’s main organizers, said in a press release.

“Our collaboration with the iconic Chase Field and the assembly of legendary artists has been nothing short of spectacular. We are on the edge of our seats, eager to combine these elements into an unforgettable weekend. Drawing on our rich experience of orchestrating some of Nashville’s most electrifying shows, The Hondo Rodeo Fest is poised to be one of the most sensational rodeo and music festivals the West has ever witnessed. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind celebration of world-class rodeo athletes, music and cowboy culture!”

What is the scheduled lineup for the Hondo Rodeo Fest?

Nov. 7: Day One: featuring Hank Williams Jr.

Day One: featuring Hank Williams Jr. Nov. 8: Day Two: featuring Brooks & Dunn

Day Two: featuring Brooks & Dunn Nov. 9: Day Three: featuring Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion

How do I get tickets for the Hondo Rodeo Fest?

Tickets are now available online and prices start at $45. Single-day tickets, three-day passes and exclusive VIP packages are all available.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.