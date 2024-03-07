Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

PrismJet takes flight: New private jet service now available at Scottsdale Airport

Mar 7, 2024, 4:05 AM

Jet in sky....

A new private jet service at Scottsdale Airport recently started to take flight, with hopes of giving flyers the chance to experience unparalleled luxury. (PrismJet Photo)

(PrismJet Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A new private jet service at Scottsdale Airport recently started to take flight, with hopes of giving flyers an unparalleled luxury experience.

PrismJet’s management services will prioritize transparent communication, safety and cost efficiency, offering proactive reporting to ensure clients have full visibility into their aircraft’s operations.

The company will also offer best practices for the acquisition of an aircraft.

The fleet is made up of two Challenger 350s and a Lear 45XR, with plans to expand into the large cabin market.

RELATED STORIES

“We are excited to launch PrismJet in Scottsdale and bring a new level of concierge jet management and charter service to the flying community across the country,” Vice President Scott Casey said in a press release on Monday.

“Our goal is to take away the stress and time-consuming tasks that come with owning an aircraft and instead help clients reap the enjoyment and valuable benefits from flying private.”

PrismJet was launched in 2023 by aviation industry experts CEO Mike Bianco, president and chief pilot Todd Pixley, vice president Casey, director of operations Trevor Turcott and director of maintenance Scott Guetti.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(File photo by George Rose/Getty Images)...

Colton Krolak

Biden administration investing over $500 million to conserve Colorado River System

The Biden administration will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to conserve the Colorado River Basin System.

3 hours ago

Arizona water...

David Veenstra

Phoenix City Council passes water conservation ordinance

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a water conservation ordinance on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Pla...

David Veenstra

Zedd, Jonas Brothers, Mumford & Sons performing at March Madness Music Festival next month

Zedd, the Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons and The Black Keys are all performing at the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

3 hours ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

4 hours ago

How has MCAO been communicating with police regarding the Preston Lord case...

KTAR.com

Parents of Preston Lord thank the community for efforts leading to arrests

The parents of Preston Lord thanked the community those involved with the investigation that led to the arrest of four suspects accused of murdering their son.

9 hours ago

Davinci is one of several dogs available for adoption at the Arizona Animal Welfare League. (Arizon...

KTAR.com

Arizona Animal Welfare League reopens in Chandler after $105K in renovations

The Arizona Animal Welfare League spent $105K to renovate a 20-year-old space inside the Chandler Fashion Center.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

PrismJet takes flight: New private jet service now available at Scottsdale Airport