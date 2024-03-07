PHOENIX — A new private jet service at Scottsdale Airport recently started to take flight, with hopes of giving flyers an unparalleled luxury experience.

PrismJet’s management services will prioritize transparent communication, safety and cost efficiency, offering proactive reporting to ensure clients have full visibility into their aircraft’s operations.

The company will also offer best practices for the acquisition of an aircraft.

The fleet is made up of two Challenger 350s and a Lear 45XR, with plans to expand into the large cabin market.

“We are excited to launch PrismJet in Scottsdale and bring a new level of concierge jet management and charter service to the flying community across the country,” Vice President Scott Casey said in a press release on Monday.

“Our goal is to take away the stress and time-consuming tasks that come with owning an aircraft and instead help clients reap the enjoyment and valuable benefits from flying private.”

PrismJet was launched in 2023 by aviation industry experts CEO Mike Bianco, president and chief pilot Todd Pixley, vice president Casey, director of operations Trevor Turcott and director of maintenance Scott Guetti.

