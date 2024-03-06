Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley nonprofit opens new Phoenix facility to provide mental health services

Mar 6, 2024, 4:35 AM

Southwest Behavioral and Health Services Phoenix...

Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke during the Tuesday grand opening of a new community resource center. (KTAR News photo/Balin Overstolz McNair)

(KTAR News photo/Balin Overstolz McNair)

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Local nonprofit Southwest Behavioral and Health Services (SBHS) opened a new community resource center in Phoenix.

The center will provide mental health services for people in the Valley, according to Steven Sheets, the president and CEO of SBHS.

“When we acquired this location in 2023, our goal was to create a centralized, whole-health campus to serve those in need the most,” Sheets said during a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Who can benefit from the new Southwest Behavioral and Health Services facility?

RELATED STORIES

The center is available for anyone to use, but Dominic Miller with SBHS said the organization had the communities around 27th Avenue and Indian School in mind when creating this center.

“This occasion represents more than opening a facility,” Miller said. “It signifies our collective commitment to bridging the gap between behavioral health services in our communities.”

The organization wants to serve several key demographics, including people with HIV or developmental disabilities.

However, leaders are especially eager to help people in the Valley who are experiencing homelessness.

New center offers housing support, transportation services and more

Miller said there’s a big crossover between mental health struggles and homelessness.

“Being unhoused isn’t just one issue that lives in a bubble,” he said.

The new center at 4427 N. 27th Avenue will offer a range of daytime and overnight services for people in need.

Visitors can use the cooling center and receive counseling. There will be housing and educational support provided.

The organization will also provide day-to-day activities and drug-use treatment programs. It also offers transportation services to make treatment and assistance more accessible.

Gov. Katie Hobbs also spoke during the grand opening on Tuesday.

“Access to high-quality, comprehensive mental health care is fundamental to helping Arizonans reach their full potential,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Donald Trump critiques Katie Hobbs during Super Tuesday speech...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trump blasts Arizona’s Katie Hobbs over her immigration policies in Super Tuesday speech

Donald Trump accused Gov. Katie Hobbs of doing nothing to stop the flow of migrants over the U.S.-Mexico border during a Super Tuesday speech.

27 minutes ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Rick Romley discusses Maricopa County Attorney tenure, veterans efforts

Rick Romley discusses his tenure as Maricopa County Attorney tenure and continued efforts to support veterans during this episode of Amazing Arizonans.

3 hours ago

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

KTAR.com

Ruben Gallego submits more than double amount of ballot petition signatures needed for senatorial run

Senate candidate Ruben Gallego submitted more than double the required amount of signatures to the Secretary of State's office to ensure his spot on the November ballot.

3 hours ago

The Santan Art and Wine Festival comes to Gilbert March 9-10. (Getty Images Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

SanTan Village welcomes Art and Wine Festival to Gilbert this weekend

SanTan Village in Gilbert is gearing up to host a celebration of creativity and wine culture at an inaugural event this weekend.

4 hours ago

American Threads opening store in Scottsdale Quarter...

KTAR.com

American Threads plans giveaways for grand opening at Scottsdale Quarter

A new clothing boutique called American Threads is opening at the Scottsdale Quarter on March 16.

12 hours ago

New York murder suspect pleads not guilty to Arizona charges...

Associated Press

Man suspected of New York murder pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 women in Arizona

A New York murder suspect has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other felony charges in Arizona related to two separate stabbings.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Valley nonprofit opens new Phoenix facility to provide mental health services