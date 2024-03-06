PHOENIX — Local nonprofit Southwest Behavioral and Health Services (SBHS) opened a new community resource center in Phoenix.

The center will provide mental health services for people in the Valley, according to Steven Sheets, the president and CEO of SBHS.

“When we acquired this location in 2023, our goal was to create a centralized, whole-health campus to serve those in need the most,” Sheets said during a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Who can benefit from the new Southwest Behavioral and Health Services facility?

The center is available for anyone to use, but Dominic Miller with SBHS said the organization had the communities around 27th Avenue and Indian School in mind when creating this center.

“This occasion represents more than opening a facility,” Miller said. “It signifies our collective commitment to bridging the gap between behavioral health services in our communities.”

The organization wants to serve several key demographics, including people with HIV or developmental disabilities.

However, leaders are especially eager to help people in the Valley who are experiencing homelessness.

New center offers housing support, transportation services and more

Miller said there’s a big crossover between mental health struggles and homelessness.

“Being unhoused isn’t just one issue that lives in a bubble,” he said.

The new center at 4427 N. 27th Avenue will offer a range of daytime and overnight services for people in need.

Visitors can use the cooling center and receive counseling. There will be housing and educational support provided.

The organization will also provide day-to-day activities and drug-use treatment programs. It also offers transportation services to make treatment and assistance more accessible.

Gov. Katie Hobbs also spoke during the grand opening on Tuesday.

“Access to high-quality, comprehensive mental health care is fundamental to helping Arizonans reach their full potential,” she said.

