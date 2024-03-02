Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Goodyear unveils state-of-the-art Fire Station 188

Mar 1, 2024, 8:00 PM

BY SUELEN RIVERA


Fire Station 188 in Goodyear with a view. People cutting a ribbon outside of Goodyear's newest fire station. Art work on Fire Station 188. Crowd gathering by new fire station in Goodyear. Audience sits infront og guest speakers for grand ceremony of Fire Station 188. Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi speaks at grand opening ceremony for Fire Station 188. Goodyear Mayor Pizzillo speaks to crowd at grand opening ceremony. Goodyear Fire Capt. Kevin Boyd talking at grand opening ceremony for Fire Station 188. Group of artists that contributed into Fire Station 188's artwork pose for photo near mural.

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday for the addition of its latest fire station.

Fire Station 188 is located on Citrus Road, between Yuma Road and Van Buren Street.

Multiple city officials were in attendance for the station’s grand opening ceremony, including Mayor Joe Mayor Joe Pizzillo, City Manager Wynette Reed and Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi.

Fire Station 188 to serve rapidly growing west Goodyear

The station will cover the west side of Goodyear, one of the fastest growing areas in the city.

It was designed to house one engine, a hazmat unit, three-story training tower, three apparatus bays, nine dormitories, two officers, a kitchen, dining area and a physical training room.

“The city of Goodyear prides itself in taking care of our residents and employees,” Luizzi said in the release.

“Fire Station 188 continues our efforts to keep firefighters safe whether they are at the station or responding to an incident. We strive to ensure that our firefighters and the citizens are as healthy and safe as possible.”

Enhancements for Fire Station 188 prioritize firefighter health

Fire Station 188 becomes the third in the West Valley city to include cancer-preventing enhancements.

Safety enhancements include a decontamination washer to remove hazardous exhaust, clean cab design, exhaust capturing system for a healthier working environment and an improved layout to limit exposure carcinogens.

“Public safety is always our top priority,” Pizzillo said in the release. “I’m very excited about the enhanced level of service this new station will allow us to provide to residents in western Goodyer, as well as the enhancements that will protect those who protect the community.”

