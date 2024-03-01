PHOENIX — A man accused of fatally shooting a victim last week in northwest Phoenix was arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Ormsby, 22, was arrested in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced on Thursday.

Ormsby is accused of killing Roy Orozco, 24, whose body was found in an alleyway near 27th Drive and Campbell Avenue on Feb. 22.

Officers who were called to the alley pronounced Orozoco dead at the scene.

Detectives said a “comprehensive investigation” led them to arrest Ormsby.

No further details were provided.

