Truck driver who struck jogger in fatal hit-and-run still at large, MCSO says

Feb 25, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Fatal Phoenix hit-and-run still at large, MCSO says...

Lisa Mancuso, 43, was jogging in New River when a truck struck her, officials said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The driver of a gray F-250 truck that fatally struck a pedestrian is still at large, according to a Sunday statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Lisa Mancuso, 43, was jogging at around 10 a.m. near Cloud Road and Seventh Avenue in New River before the crash on Saturday, officials said.

The driver struck her and fled the scene by driving eastbound on Cloud Road, MCSO said.

However, the driver later returned to the scene, at which point witnesses tried to stop the truck, MCSO said.

The driver allegedly made a U-turn and fled the scene eastbound on Cloud Road.

“We found the vehicle yesterday,” Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Detectives are working on identifying the driver of the vehicle.”

Witnesses who described the vehicle to detectives helped authorities find the vehicle, Enriquez said in a social media update.

“The details surrounding the collision are unknown as detectives work potential investigative leads to determine the driver of the vehicle,” Enriquez said. “It is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol and distraction are factors that led to the collision.”

Anyone who can help investigators find the suspect can contact MCSO at (602) 876-8477 or (602) 876-1011. The report number is IR24-004755.

