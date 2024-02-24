Music in March concerts return to Peoria every Sunday
Feb 24, 2024, 5:45 AM
PHOENIX– A weekly music festival will return to the West Valley city of Peoria next month.
Music in March will take place at at Paloma Community Park, at 29799 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, every Sunday in March from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The free event kicks off March 3.
Here’s what to expect at the Music in March concerts
