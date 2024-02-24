Attendees can enjoy the sounds of various musical genres courtesy of local artists, starting with Velvet Road.

The Phoenix band is known for its unique blend of pop, country, and rock and roll.

Next up will be Lisa Hightower on March 10. She is a high-energy performer who blends jazz, blues, R&B and soul.

Carrying over to March 17, Pete Pancrazi will be performing a repertoire, blending original compositions with Latin jazz classics.

Rounding out the series on March 24 is Desert Dixie, with its blend of country, blues and rock hits.

In addition to the performances, local food trucks will be on hand to with an array of culinary delights.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to maximize comfort while enjoying the performances.