ARIZONA NEWS

Music in March concerts return to Peoria every Sunday

Feb 24, 2024, 5:45 AM

Velvet Road is one of the four performances as part of Peoria's Music in March concert series. (Peo...

Velvet Road is one of the four performances as part of Peoria's Music in March concert series. (Peoria Photo)

(Peoria Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– A weekly music festival will return to the West Valley city of Peoria next month.

Music in March will take place at at Paloma Community Park, at 29799 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, every Sunday in March from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event kicks off March 3.

Here’s what to expect at the Music in March concerts

Attendees can enjoy the sounds of various musical genres courtesy of local artists, starting with Velvet Road.

The Phoenix band is known for its unique blend of pop, country, and rock and roll.

Next up will be Lisa Hightower on March 10. She is a high-energy performer who blends jazz, blues, R&B and soul.

Carrying over to March 17, Pete Pancrazi will be performing a repertoire, blending original compositions with Latin jazz classics.

Rounding out the series on March 24 is Desert Dixie, with its blend of country, blues and rock hits.

In addition to the performances, local food trucks will be on hand to with an array of culinary delights.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to maximize comfort while enjoying the performances.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

