Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County announces 2 additional cases of measles, more possible exposure sites

Feb 22, 2024, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

Two additional measles cases in Maricopa County were identified Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Fiona Good...

Two additional measles cases in Maricopa County were identified Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County announced two more cases of measles Thursday, about two weeks after an initial case involving an international visitor was confirmed.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) said five public locations have been identified as possible exposure zones, all in the East Valley.

Possible exposure to the highly contagious disease could have occurred in these places last week:

  • Honey and Vine Restaurant at San Tan Mountain (7101 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 14.
  • Orlando Auto Body (3055 W. Williams Field Road, Gilbert) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car (1312 E. Motorplex Loop, Gilbert) from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 16.
  • Caldwell County BBQ (18324 E. Nunneley Road, Gilbert) from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
  • Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (21182 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek) from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Anyone at those locations during those times should watch for symptoms for the 21 days after possible exposure.

RELATED STORIES

The two people with measles are working with the county health department to identify more potential exposure locations.

“We need the community’s help to keep measles contained,” Dr. Nick Staab, assistant medical director for MCDPH, said in a press release.

“Widespread vaccination with a safe and highly effective measles vaccine is our best chance at keeping measles from coming back the way it was before a vaccine existed.”

When was the first Maricopa County measles case confirmed?

An international visitor was confirmed to have measles on Feb. 10.

The county health department at that time confirmed two public locations where exposure to measles could have occurred on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The first was the breakfast buffet at The Garden Grille and Bar inside the Hilton Garden Inn Chandler Downtown (150 S. Arizona Ave.) from 7 a.m. to noon. The other location was Twin Peaks at 2135 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What are the symptoms of measles?

It can take up 21 days after exposure for symptoms appear, and a person infected with the virus can transmit it before feeling sick, MCDPH said.

Symptoms include fever, cough, white spots in the throat, runny nose, red and/or watery eyes and a rash. The rash usually appears a few days after the initial symptoms and typically starts on the forehead and spreads downward.

Individuals who have been exposed to measles or have symptoms should self-isolate and contact their health care provider by phone. Do not visit a medical office or hospital without setting up a visit first.

Of the unvaccinated people who get measles in the U.S., 20% end up hospitalized, according to MCDPH. About 30% of cases develop serious complications, including ear infections that could lead to permanent hearing loss, pneumonia and encephalitis (brain swelling).

Before a vaccine became available in 1963, millions of people were infected with measles each year in the U.S., with 400 to 500 fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

Meghan McCain won’t forgive Kari — but Lake better hope plenty of other moderates do

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe knows Meghan McCain won't forgive Kari Lake anytime soon, but the Senate candidate better hope moderate Republicans do.

22 minutes ago

Split panel of a headshot of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on the left and the mugshot o...

Kevin Stone

NYC can have murder suspect after he’s tried in Arizona, Maricopa County attorney says

New York City authorities can get their hands on a man wanted for murder there after he’s been prosecuted for crimes in Arizona, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday.

1 hour ago

Gage Garrison, left, and Cody Kostoryz, right, were indicted on aggravated assault charges on Feb. ...

KTAR.com

2 Gilbert youth violence suspects indicted in 2022 assault case; 3rd indicted on drug charges

Two Gilbert youth violence suspects have been indicted for their roles in a 2022 assault case, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Ruben Gallego open to bipartisan collaboration while respecting differences

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Kari Lake trails behind Ruben Gallego in Arizona Senate race amid Meghan McCain drama

Amid ongoing social media drama involving Kari Lake and Meghan McCain, a recent poll conducted by Phoenix-based NPI from Feb. 6-13 reveals that Lake, a Republican candidate, is trailing behind Democrat Ruben Gallego in the Arizona Senate race. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR […]

4 hours ago

Follow @DannyShapiro13...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Maricopa County announces 2 additional cases of measles, more possible exposure sites