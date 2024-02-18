PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a stabbing in a brawl which killed a 41-year-old man late Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside a business near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers found a 41-year-old man, Heriberto Acosta, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Acosta later died from the injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Acosta, a food truck vendor, was closing down for the night when a vehicle carrying multiple men pulled into the parking lot, authorities said. A fight broke out between the men from the vehicle and the food truck workers.

One of the men stabbed Acosta multiple times before they got back into the vehicle and left, according to authorities.

Detectives do not yet know the motive for the attack.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

