PHOENIX — Police are investigating an incident between two groups of people that left three injured with gunshot wounds.

According to a release, the shootout began as a physical altercation in front of a house near 72nd and Missouri avenues.

It then escalated into gun shots before Glendale Police arrived at the scene.

Officers found three men injured with bullet wounds, rendered first aid and transported them to the hospital.

All three are expected to survive and are listed in stable condition.

According to the report, multiple people involved in the two parties fled in a vehicle and no suspects were taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.