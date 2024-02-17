Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert estate with go-kart track, 6,000-square-foot man cave listed for $20 million

Feb 17, 2024, 7:15 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo)

PHOENIX — Have a spare $20 million lying around? If so, there’s a Gilbert estate that has a go-kart track, a 6,000-square-foot man cave and much more that just hit the market.

The 4.36-acre property, located near Lindsay and Appleby roads, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. That’s the least-glitzy part of the estate, which was put up for sale this week.

It’s unsure whether the estate will come with the go-karts, but there are plenty of entertainment and luxury options to keep residents busy.

The man cave features a golf/putting simulator, batting cages, dance studio, workout room, gaming area and separate entertainment space. If that wasn’t enough, the estate has a gun range and basketball court.

RELATED STORIES

The estate also has its own relaxation wing, the highlight of which is a 4,000-square-foot day spa. The space has a sauna, steam room, hot tub/cold plunge, yoga room and massage area.

The primary suite is nothing to scoff at, either. It has a fireplace, soaking tub, dual vanities and a separate shower that has, you guessed it, a built-in aquarium.

There’s also a resort-style pool on the property, which was built in 2003.

Click through the slideshow above to see the $20 million Gilbert estate for sale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dutch Bros says it expects to spend up to $41 million to move 40% of its support operations from Or...

Phoenix Business Journal Staff

Dutch Bros to spend up to $41M on Arizona move

Dutch Bros expects to spend up to $31 million on moving part of its operations from its Oregon headquarters to Arizona.

2 hours ago

A Waymo robotaxi waits for pedestrians to walk through a crosswalk...

Kevin Stone

Waymo issues software recall for robotaxi fleet after 2 minor collisions in Phoenix

Waymo issued a voluntary recall for the software on its entire fleet of robotaxis after a pair of minor collisions in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Can I Kick it comes to downtown Phoenix on Feb. 17, 2024. (Downtown Phoenix Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Downtown Phoenix hosting new event for Black History Month

Downtown Phoenix has announced a new event to the public called Can I Kick It on Saturday in honor of Black History Month.

12 hours ago

Solarcycle announced Thursday that it would build a $344 million factory in northwest Georgia. (Sol...

Associated Press

Arizona company plans $344 million Georgia factory to make recycled glass for solar panels

An Arizona company that recycles solar panels announced Thursday that it would build a $344 million factory in northwest Georgia.

15 hours ago

A crash shut down US 60 (Grand Avenue) near 163rd Avenue, officials said. (Arizona Department of Tr...

Serena O'Sullivan

Eastbound US 60 reopens in Surprise after 3-car collision shut down traffic

Eastbound US 60 closed near 163rd Avenue due to a crash involving three cars on Thursday afternoon, ADOT said. Now it has reopened.

15 hours ago

Jordan Spieth of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the WM Phoe...

Associated Press

Thunderbirds weighing WM Phoenix Open changes after chaotic 2024 tournament

The Thunderbirds, who operate the WM Phoenix Open, plan to spend the next 11 months looking for ways to implement changes after the tournament nearly veered out of control last week.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Gilbert estate with go-kart track, 6,000-square-foot man cave listed for $20 million