Gilbert estate with go-kart track, 6,000-square-foot man cave listed for $20 million
Feb 17, 2024, 7:15 AM
PHOENIX — Have a spare $20 million lying around? If so, there’s a Gilbert estate that has a go-kart track, a 6,000-square-foot man cave and much more that just hit the market.
The 4.36-acre property, located near Lindsay and Appleby roads, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. That’s the least-glitzy part of the estate, which was put up for sale this week.
It’s unsure whether the estate will come with the go-karts, but there are plenty of entertainment and luxury options to keep residents busy.
The man cave features a golf/putting simulator, batting cages, dance studio, workout room, gaming area and separate entertainment space. If that wasn’t enough, the estate has a gun range and basketball court.
The estate also has its own relaxation wing, the highlight of which is a 4,000-square-foot day spa. The space has a sauna, steam room, hot tub/cold plunge, yoga room and massage area.
The primary suite is nothing to scoff at, either. It has a fireplace, soaking tub, dual vanities and a separate shower that has, you guessed it, a built-in aquarium.
There’s also a resort-style pool on the property, which was built in 2003.
