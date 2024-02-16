Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Subject of Silver Alert out of Phoenix found safe at bus stop

Feb 16, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

Headshot of Nika Kolby, the subject of a Silver Alert out of Phoenix...

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 for Nika Kolby. The was found safe the next day. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Thursday, triggering a Silver Alert, was found safe Friday morning, authorities said.

The advisory for Nika Kolby, who has a medical condition that can cause her to appear confused, was issued late Thursday.

She had last been seen that morning near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive.

The Silver Alert was canceled after she was located at a bus station and reunited with her family, the Phoenix Police Department said.

