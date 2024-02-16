PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Thursday, triggering a Silver Alert, was found safe Friday morning, authorities said.

The advisory for Nika Kolby, who has a medical condition that can cause her to appear confused, was issued late Thursday.

She had last been seen that morning near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive.

The Silver Alert was canceled after she was located at a bus station and reunited with her family, the Phoenix Police Department said.

