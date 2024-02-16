PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for an 80-year-old woman with a medical condition last seen in Phoenix, authorities said.

Nika Kolby stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blue eyes with gray hair, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

She was last seen walking around 7 a.m. Thursday near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive.

Kolby’s medical condition can cause her to appear confused.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

