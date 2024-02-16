Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for woman with medical condition last seen in Phoenix

Feb 16, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for Nika Kolby, who was last seen in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 1...

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for Nika Kolby, who was last seen in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for an 80-year-old woman with a medical condition last seen in Phoenix, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Nika Kolby stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blue eyes with gray hair, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

She was last seen walking around 7 a.m. Thursday near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive.

Kolby’s medical condition can cause her to appear confused.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Close-up of Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on the left and the state Capitol with its cop...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Sec. Adrian Fontes blames thwarted election crisis on ‘rumors,’ ‘conspiracy theories’

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes thinks lawmakers addressed the wrong issue when they revised the state’s election calendar.

2 hours ago

Simply Celeste's Business Connect Program Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Private chef, catering business Simply Celeste’s to benefit from NFL’s Business Connect Program

Simply Celeste's, a private chef and catering business based in Phoenix, is part of the NFL's Business Connect Program this year.

2 hours ago

Glai Baan, a Thai restaurant in Phoenix, has a charming patio and a cozy dining room, according to ...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 Valley eateries named to USA Today’s 2024 Restaurants of the Year list

USA Today's first list of the 47 best places to eat in the U.S. named two Valley restaurants as the best eateries in Arizona and beyond.

2 hours ago

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival will return to Salt River Fields on Feb. 17, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Arizona Strong Beer Festival returning to Salt River Fields

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival will be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale this weekend.

2 hours ago

A man aims a rifle. The man is blurred in the background and the gun is in focus...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sent to prison for false statement while buying high-powered rifle

An Arizona man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison last week for lying on forms while buying a high-powered rifle.

10 hours ago

a city of Phoenix garbage truck picks up trash...

KTAR.com

Woman dead after being struck by Phoenix garbage truck

An investigation is underway after a woman died Thursday after being struck by a city of Phoenix garbage truck.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Silver Alert issued for woman with medical condition last seen in Phoenix