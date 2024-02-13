Silver Alert issued for man with Dementia last seen in Chandler

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for a 78-year-old man with Dementia who was last seen in Chandler, authorities said.

Rodolfo Molinar stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a shirt with blue and white stripes, blue jeans, brown boots, and a jacket of unidentified color.

Molinar was last seen on foot leaving his home at 4:30 p.m. on Monday near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road, the Chandler Police Department said.

His medical condition can cause him to become lost and easily confused.

Molinar does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

