ARIZONA NEWS

Body camera footage shows moment suspect in armed robbery was fatally shot in Phoenix

Feb 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

Police pointing firearms at suspect wielding a weapon....

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police on Jan. 27, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Video Screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Department Video Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police  last month.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a pawn shop near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4 p.m. on Jan. 27, the Phoenix Police Department said in a critical incident briefing video.

An employee at the store said a man and a woman had stolen a few guns from the pawn shop, smashing a case with a rock, police said.

The suspects were then located by officers, who gave verbal commands to put the gun down, police said. One officer used a 40mm launcher, which fires rubber bullets, in the direction of the suspect several times to try to incapacitate him.

The man then attempted to break the window of a truck with the gun but was unsuccessful.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Guy Vogel Jr., was shot multiple times by four officers, police said.

Vogel was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The woman involved in the armed robbery, identified as 25-year-old Felicia Evans, was taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of armed robbery.

