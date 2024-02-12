PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police last month.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a pawn shop near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4 p.m. on Jan. 27, the Phoenix Police Department said in a critical incident briefing video.

An employee at the store said a man and a woman had stolen a few guns from the pawn shop, smashing a case with a rock, police said.

The suspects were then located by officers, who gave verbal commands to put the gun down, police said. One officer used a 40mm launcher, which fires rubber bullets, in the direction of the suspect several times to try to incapacitate him.

The man then attempted to break the window of a truck with the gun but was unsuccessful.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Guy Vogel Jr., was shot multiple times by four officers, police said.

Vogel was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The woman involved in the armed robbery, identified as 25-year-old Felicia Evans, was taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of armed robbery.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.