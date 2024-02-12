PHOENIX – A case of measles involving an international visitor has been confirmed in the Valley, Maricopa County health officials announced Saturday.

Cases of the highly contagious disease are on the rise in the U.S. and overseas, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH).

“Measles is both highly infectious and completely preventable,” Dr. Nick Staab, MCDPH assistant medical director, said in a press release. “We encourage residents to stay up to date on their vaccines and watch for symptoms of measles, especially if you are high risk or unvaccinated.”

Measles, which spreads through the air, can cause serious illness in young children, pregnant women and people with depressed immune systems.

A case of measles has been confirmed within Maricopa County. We are investigating exposures as cases rise in the U.S. & overseas. It's a highly contagious disease and those who are unvaccinated are at highest risk. Read more: https://t.co/qUcqgA3AM7 pic.twitter.com/xqwectaYul — Maricopa County Public Health (@Maricopahealth) February 10, 2024

Of the unvaccinated people who get measles in the U.S., 20% end up hospitalized, according to MCDPH. About 30% of cases develop serious complications, including ear infections that could lead to permanent hearing loss, pneumonia and encephalitis (brain swelling).

Before a vaccine became available in 1963, millions of people were infected with measles each year in the U.S., with 400 to 500 fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

What are the symptoms of measles?

It can take up 21 days after exposure for symptoms appear, and a person infected with the virus can transmit it before feeling sick, MCDPH said.

Symptoms include fever, cough, white spots in the throat, runny nose, red and/or watery eyes and a rash. The rash usually appears a few days after the initial symptoms and typically starts on the forehead and spreads downward.

Individuals who have been exposed to measles or have symptoms should self-isolate and contact their health care provider by phone. Do not visit a medical office or hospital without setting up a visit first.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.