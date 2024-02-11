PHOENIX — A family of four people without a home after a house fire on Sunday in Phoenix burned through the dwelling, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to the home on Sixth Avenue just south of Vineyard Road around 8:40 a.m. and discovered the home ablaze with flames and smoke billowing from the interior.

The crew cut open the roof for vertical ventilation and used multiple hose lines to douse the fire.

According to a release, the Community Assistance Program will help to shelter the displaced family.

No injuries were reported amid the blaze and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

