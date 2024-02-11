Close
ARIZONA NEWS

House fire in Phoenix destroys home, displaces family of 4

Feb 11, 2024, 1:00 PM

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Phoenix firefighters gather while working to put out a fire at a home in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) A Phoenix Fire Department fire truck. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) Fire department personnel work with a family that was displaced after a fire on Sunday. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) Firefighters cool off after putting out a fire in Phoenix on Sunday. (Phoenix Fire Department photo) Phoenix firefighters examine a home on fire. (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

PHOENIX — A family of four people without a home after a house fire on Sunday in Phoenix burned through the dwelling, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to the home on Sixth Avenue just south of Vineyard Road around 8:40 a.m. and discovered the home ablaze with flames and smoke billowing from the interior.

The crew cut open the roof for vertical ventilation and used multiple hose lines to douse the fire.

According to a release, the Community Assistance Program will help to shelter the displaced family.

No injuries were reported amid the blaze and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

