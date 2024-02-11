Eureka! restaurant opening soon within Novus Place in Tempe

PHOENIX — Eureka!, a restaurant that specializes in American classics with a modern twist, is slated to open a location in Tempe on Feb. 19.

According to a press release, “Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by a creative craft beverage program.”

The restaurant will be part of Novus Place, a new entertainment district adjacent to the Arizona State University campus. Its address is 690 S. Novus Pl., near the intersection of Rural Road and University Drive.

“We strive to create an energetic environment, where guests can discover their new favorite burger or unique small-batch whiskey, while supporting the local community through our beverage program featuring the best local breweries, distilleries and wineries in California,” Eureka! founder Paul Frederick said in the release.

The restaurant, which is nearly 4,800 square feet, will seat up to 203 guests. It will feature a bar and a weatherized patio with a water feature.

Eureka! will offer 20 craft beers on tap, including some from the following local breweries: The Shop Beer Co., Wren House Brewing Company, Roses by the Stairs Brewing and Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, Eureka! will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

More information can be found online.

