Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eureka! restaurant opening soon within Novus Place in Tempe

Feb 10, 2024, 8:00 PM

Eureka!...

(Photo provided by Eureka!.)

(Photo provided by Eureka!.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eureka!, a restaurant that specializes in American classics with a modern twist, is slated to open a location in Tempe on Feb. 19.

According to a press release, “Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by a creative craft beverage program.”

The restaurant will be part of Novus Place, a new entertainment district adjacent to the Arizona State University campus. Its address is 690 S. Novus Pl., near the intersection of Rural Road and University Drive.

RELATED STORIES

“We strive to create an energetic environment, where guests can discover their new favorite burger or unique small-batch whiskey, while supporting the local community through our beverage program featuring the best local breweries, distilleries and wineries in California,” Eureka! founder Paul Frederick said in the release.

The restaurant, which is nearly 4,800 square feet, will seat up to 203 guests. It will feature a bar and a weatherized patio with a water feature.

Eureka! will offer 20 craft beers on tap, including some from the following local breweries: The Shop Beer Co., Wren House Brewing Company, Roses by the Stairs Brewing and Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, Eureka! will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

More information can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

KTAR.com

2-year-old girl dies after being found in south Phoenix bathtub

A two-year-old girl died after being found in a bathtub at an apartment complex in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

1 hour ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

The search is on for a driver who left the scene of a fatal accident on Friday night in Phoenix.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Father and stepson arrested in Buckeye home invasion case

A man and his stepson have been arrested following an investigation into a home invasion in Buckeye.

10 hours ago

Plane crash in Goodyear...

KTAR.com

Small plane safely lands on surface street in Goodyear

A two-person airplane made an emergency landing on a surface street in Goodyear on Saturday morning.

13 hours ago

Aniyah Armstrong...

KTAR.com

Police locate 11-year-old girl who went missing in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday morning.

14 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead after car crash in north Phoenix, police say

A man is dead after a fatal car crash that took place in north Phoenix on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Eureka! restaurant opening soon within Novus Place in Tempe