Authorities offer reward of up to $6,500 for information on desert bighorn sheep’s killing

Feb 11, 2024, 6:30 AM

Officials are offering an award of up to $6,500 for information leading to an arrest.

(Arizona Game and Fish photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Someone killed a desert bighorn sheep and left its body near Gila Bend, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGF) said on Friday.

Information that could lead to an arrest in this case is worth a total of $6,500, according to AZGF’s announcement. The bulk of the money comes from the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep society, which is offering up to $6,000 for tips, while AZGF is offering up to $500.

Officials found the carcass near Enterprise Road, close to an agricultural field. They believe the bighorn sheep was shot around the weekend of Jan. 13.

Travis Clarkson, a wildlife manager with AZGF, said the killing was senseless and criminal.

“There is no justifiable reason to poach an animal during a closed season and leave it to waste,” Clarkson said in a statement.

He hopes someone who may have seen the culprit can come forward.

“Due to the location of the crime scene, a hunter, an off-highway vehicle user or a field worker near the area may have seen something or heard something that may assist officers in solving this case,” Clarkson said.

Anyone with information can report confidentially or anonymously to the Operation Game Thief Hotline toll-free at 1-800-352-0700. AZGF asked reporters to reference OGT #24-000074 when reporting information on this case.

