PHOENIX — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a West Valley home while people were inside, authorities said.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near Dysart and Thunderbird roads in the early morning hours on Jan. 28, the El Mirage Police Department said. Residents in the area had also reported gunshots during that same time.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including damage to a residence, police said.

Detectives learned that a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old approached a home and fired multiple shots from two firearms, police said. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, the 17-year-old was also linked to a shooting in Peoria.

“The rapid response to this crime by our patrol officers, coupled with the successful investigation by our detectives and NET officers not only removed these violent criminals from our community, but prevented further victimization throughout the area,” Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a press release.

“Technology is helping law enforcement respond more rapidly to gun violence and our officers continue to efficiently utilize this technology in our mission to enhance the quality of life in El Mirage.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.