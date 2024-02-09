Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 teens arrested for allegedly shooting at West Valley home with people inside

Feb 9, 2024, 7:03 AM

Gun on table and person in handcuffs....

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, for allegedly shooting at a West Valley home while people were inside. (Pexels photos)

(Pexels photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a West Valley home while people were inside, authorities said.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near Dysart and Thunderbird roads in the early morning hours on Jan. 28, the El Mirage Police Department said. Residents in the area had also reported gunshots during that same time.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including damage to a residence, police said.

Detectives learned that a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old approached a home and fired multiple shots from two firearms, police said. No injuries were reported.

RELATED STORIES

During the investigation, the 17-year-old was also linked to a shooting in Peoria.

“The rapid response to this crime by our patrol officers, coupled with the successful investigation by our detectives and NET officers not only removed these violent criminals from our community, but prevented further victimization throughout the area,” Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a press release.

“Technology is helping law enforcement respond more rapidly to gun violence and our officers continue to efficiently utilize this technology in our mission to enhance the quality of life in El Mirage.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Immigration and foreign aid bill dead: Sen. Mark Kelly voices mind...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sen. Mark Kelly mourns death of border bill in Republican-led Senate: ‘This is a shameful day’

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly condemned Republicans for shooting down an immigration and foreign aid bill during a Thursday Senate floor speech.

2 hours ago

The Business Connect event occurred in January ahead of the April Final Four in Glendale. (KTAR New...

KTAR.com

Event company Themers is among Valley businesses benefitting from Business Connect

Valley business leaders are bringing back the Business Connect program for the increased activity around the Final Four this spring.

3 hours ago

Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open, Arizona attorney general warns

Sports scams are rising now that the WM Phoenix Open play kicked off Thursday and Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner, officials said.

3 hours ago

Name-A-Snowplow contest: Vote on 10 finalists to pick future name...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT opens vote for 10 finalists in its Name-A-Snowplow contest

ADOT announced Wednesday the public can pick the names of three of its fleet of 200 snowplows through the yearly Name-A-Snowplow contest.

3 hours ago

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ric...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket hitting for $150K sold at Safeway in Chandler

A lucky purchaser of a Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway in Chandler for Wednesday's drawing is set to be $150,000 richer.

11 hours ago

Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix to address a high-rise fire Thursday eve...

Serena O'Sullivan

High rise fire breaks out in Landmark Towers in Phoenix, several fire trucks on the scene

A high-rise fire broke out in downtown Phoenix at around 7 p.m., requiring a fleet of fire trucks, KTAR News 92.3 FM's Felisa Cardenas said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

2 teens arrested for allegedly shooting at West Valley home with people inside