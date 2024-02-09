High rise fire breaks out in Landmark Towers in Phoenix, several fire trucks on the scene

PHOENIX — A fire broke out at the Landmark Towers building in downtown Phoenix Thursday evening.

Six or seven fire trucks and ambulances headed up on Central Avenue towards Camelback road in Phoenix around 6:50 p.m., according to KTAR News 92.3 FM video producer Felisa Cardenas, who encountered the fire trucks while driving home from work

“They pulled up behind us and then closed the road,” Cardenas said.

Fire trucks were coming from both directions, but people at the scene weren’t sure what was happening, she added.

“No smell or looks of smoke,” Cardenas said. “Half the firefighters aren’t geared up.”

KTAR News reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more details but has not received a response yet.

However, Phoenix’s Regional Dispatch Center reported a high-rise fire near 4800 N. Central Avenue requiring a fleet of vehicles.

Several trucks left the scene at around 7:20 p.m., Cardenas said.

