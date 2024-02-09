Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

High rise fire breaks out in Landmark Towers in Phoenix, several fire trucks on the scene

Feb 8, 2024, 7:29 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix to address a high-rise fire Thursday evening. (Felisa Cardenas/KTAR photo) Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix to address a high-rise fire Thursday evening. (Felisa Cardenas/KTAR photo) Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix to address a high-rise fire Thursday evening. (Felisa Cardenas/KTAR photo)

PHOENIX — A fire broke out at the Landmark Towers building in downtown Phoenix Thursday evening.

Six or seven fire trucks and ambulances headed up on Central Avenue towards Camelback road in Phoenix around 6:50 p.m., according to KTAR News 92.3 FM video producer Felisa Cardenas, who encountered the fire trucks while driving home from work

“They pulled up behind us and then closed the road,” Cardenas said.

Fire trucks were coming from both directions, but people at the scene weren’t sure what was happening, she added.

“No smell or looks of smoke,” Cardenas said. “Half the firefighters aren’t geared up.”

KTAR News reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more details but has not received a response yet.

However, Phoenix’s Regional Dispatch Center reported a high-rise fire near 4800 N. Central Avenue requiring a fleet of vehicles.

Several trucks left the scene at around 7:20 p.m., Cardenas said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ric...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket hitting for $150K sold at Safeway in Chandler

A lucky purchaser of a Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway in Chandler for Wednesday's drawing is set to be $150,000 richer.

4 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature agreed Feb. 8, 2024, to give counties more time to tally votes after county...

Associated Press

Arizona approaching deadline for giving counties more time to count votes

The Arizona Legislature agreed Thursday to give counties more time to tally votes after county officials complained that a 2022 change in law would make it difficult to complete counting votes in time if the results were close enough to trigger a mandatory recount.

8 hours ago

Person working for Southwest Gas....

KTAR.com

Southwest Gas employees drive company’s community impact through charitable giving

Southwest Gas is dedicated to community climate goals by reducing emissions, with employees playing a pivotal role in accomplishing that mission and beyond.

9 hours ago

Mugshot of woman accused of smuggling contraband and a bag of heroin....

SuElen Rivera

Woman accused of plotting to smuggle drugs into Valley prison

Leticia Verney, 41, was recently arrested for plotting to smuggle drugs into the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis.

12 hours ago

Split image with a headshot of Maricopa County Interim Sheriff Russ Skinner on the left and a sign ...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County officials select Russ Skinner to serve as interim sheriff

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner to serve as interim sheriff on Thursday.

14 hours ago

Snow blankets Interstate 40 and the surrounding area near Seligman in northern Arizona on Thursday,...

KTAR.com

Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions in northern Arizona

Multiple highways were closed in northern Arizona on Thursday as winter weather created hazardous driving conditions for a second consecutive day.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

High rise fire breaks out in Landmark Towers in Phoenix, several fire trucks on the scene