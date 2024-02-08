PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered near a freeway in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding an injured person around 6:20 a.m. near Cactus Road and the Interstate 17 access road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, the man was found at the scene, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Initially, there appeared to be no obvious signs of trauma to the man, but an autopsy revealed he was fatally shot with a small caliber firearm, police said.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

