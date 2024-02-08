PHOENIX — KTAR’s community spotlight this month highlights a Valley energy company committed to serving the community through providing sustainable energy and charitable giving.

Established in 1931, Southwest Gas is dedicated to community climate goals by reducing emissions, with employees playing a pivotal role in accomplishing that mission and beyond.

“Our employees are really a driving force behind the company’s daily impact and commitment to the community that we serve,” Laura Nelson, vice president of sustainability and external affairs for Southwest Gas, told KTAR 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News.

“And they do it through charitable giving and also through volunteering.”

The Blue program, hosted by Southwest Gas, annually sees hundreds of employees and their families donate thousands of hours volunteering for activities like tree planting, food packing and preparing care packages for disadvantaged communities.

Another important giving program, Fuel For Life, comes directly from Southwest Gas employees, who have donated over $20 million since its inception in 2012.

Further, shareholders within the Southwest Gas Foundation continue to give back to communities.

“It’s really taking these tangible steps that honor our pledge to be responsible environmental stewards, to build these really critical community partners,” Nelson said.

