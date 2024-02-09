Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man shot by police outside Surprise Walmart allegedly drove into detective while trying to flee

Feb 9, 2024, 1:18 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

A suspect was injured in a shooting with Surprise police officers on Feb. 6, 2024. (Surprise Police...

A suspect was injured in a shooting with Surprise police officers on Feb. 6, 2024. (Surprise Police Department Photo)

(Surprise Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The man shot by West Valley police earlier this week allegedly drove into a detective while trying to flee, authorities said Friday.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Walmart at Bell and Litchfield roads in Surprise, according to the Peoria Police Department, which is handling the investigation into the incident.

Members of he Surprise Police Department were trying to take a 23-year-old felony suspect into custody when he attempted to flee and hit a detective sergeant with his vehicle, Peoria Police said.

The detective then fired at least one round, hitting the suspect, who suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

RELATED STORIES

Police took the man, whose name has not been released, into custody and rendered aid before he was taken to a hospital, where he remained as of Friday.

The detective who was hit by the vehicle was hospitalized for evaluation and released.

The suspect will booked into jail for aggravated assault when he is released from the hospital, Peoria Police said.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

The is an updated version of a story originally published on Feb. 6, 2024.

