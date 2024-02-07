Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, gubernatorial run and more

Feb 7, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:26 am

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — My guest on Amazing Arizonans this episode is Christine Jones.

Christine has an incredible story. Taking a job as legal counsel for a then-small company called GoDaddy, Jones never imagined that she’d be on the cutting edge of the future of the internet working on legislation that deals with privacy and protection.

After her time at GoDaddy, she ran for governor of Arizona and she ran for a House seat as well.

She has a number of thriving businesses. She’s a philanthropist, giving back to a multitude of causes. You’re going to love her story.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had nearly 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

Stock image of a lock on the bars of a prison cell...

