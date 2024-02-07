PHOENIX — My guest on Amazing Arizonans this episode is Christine Jones.

Christine has an incredible story. Taking a job as legal counsel for a then-small company called GoDaddy, Jones never imagined that she’d be on the cutting edge of the future of the internet working on legislation that deals with privacy and protection.

After her time at GoDaddy, she ran for governor of Arizona and she ran for a House seat as well.

She has a number of thriving businesses. She’s a philanthropist, giving back to a multitude of causes. You’re going to love her story.

