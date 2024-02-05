Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to interview 3 candidates for interim sheriff position

Feb 5, 2024, 4:18 PM

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will interview three candidates for interim sheriff on Feb. 6, 2024. (MCSO Photo)

(MCSO Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is set to interview three candidates on Tuesday for the role of interim sheriff.

Jeffrey Kirkham, Patrick Valenzuela and Russ Skinner will all be interviewed as the county seeks to replace the departed Paul Penzone until the November election.

The list of possible candidates was whittled down from eight to three after the county opened the application period for 10 days, ending Jan. 19.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit an application for this important position,” Chairman Jack Sellers said in a press release. “The board is considering these three applicants because of their extensive law enforcement backgrounds and commitment to public safety.”

Who are the candidates being interviewed for interim Maricopa County sheriff?

Skinner has been serving as acting sheriff, as prescribed by state law, since Penzone’s resignation went into effect Jan. 12.

RELATED STORIES

Kirkham has worked as an Apache Junction police commander and Nogales police chief.

Valenzuela serves as a lieutenant with the Glendale Police Department.

Skinner and Kirkham changed their party registrations from Republican to Democrat in the time since Penzone announced his intention to step down in October 2023, according to an Arizona Republic report.

Candidates for the interim position are required to live in the county and be from the same party as Penzone, a Democrat, per state law. Penzone departed with a year left in his term to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“During the interview process, the board hopes to learn more about their visions for serving the residents of Maricopa County,” Sellers said.

Who is running to be metro Phoenix sheriff in November?

Three Republicans have filed statements of interest to run for sheriff in this year’s election, including 2020 nominee Jerry Sheridan. Mike Crawford and Joel Paul Franklin Ellis also submitted their paperwork.

Tyler Kamp, who spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department, filed his paperwork as a Democrat for the 2024 primary last week.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has extended the deadline for schools to pro...

KTAR.com

Horne extends deadline for Arizona schools to prove they teach about Holocaust

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne on Monday extended a deadline for schools to prove they teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides.

2 hours ago

Mugshot and image of suspect's car...

SuElen Rivera

Peoria man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting stepdad in his vehicle in southwest Phoenix

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday for his alleged role in fatally shooting his stepdad during a weekend road rage incident in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Split image of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on the left and House Speaker Mike Johnson on the right...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says lies are being spread about border enforcement bill

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said misinformation is being spread about the comprehensive border enforcement bill she helped negotiate.

4 hours ago

Side-by-side images of mugshot and an elderly woman's hands in handcuffs....

KTAR.com

73-year-old arrested in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed woman on motorcycle

A 73-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a fatal Phoenix hit-and-run last year, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Police officers notify residents of rising floods during a rainstorm, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Sant...

Kevin Stone

Atmospheric river storm system expected to bring widespread rain to metro Phoenix this week

An atmospheric river storm system is expected to bring widespread rain, windy conditions and cool temperatures to the Valley this week.

7 hours ago

Signage outside Arizona State Prison-Complex Lewis....

Associated Press

Buckeye prison unit locks down after 9 inmates injured in a fight

A unit at an Arizona prison was on lockdown Sunday after nine inmates were injured in a fight, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to interview 3 candidates for interim sheriff position