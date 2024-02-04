Close
Armed robbery suspect arrested after Goodyear meetup goes awry

Feb 3, 2024, 6:00 PM

Keith Thrash was booked for armed robbery on Saturday in Goodyear. (Goodyear PD photo)

Keith Thrash was booked for armed robbery on Saturday in Goodyear. (Goodyear PD photo)

(Goodyear PD photo)

PHOENIX — Goodyear police arrested a man for armed robbery on Saturday, police said.

The victim arranged for a meeting to purchase an item near Van Buren Street and Central Avenue in Goodyear Friday afternoon, but 22-year-old Keith Thrash allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon, running away with the money.

Police were notified, and they later found Thrash around 1:30 a.m. near Bullard Avenue and McDowell Road, about three miles northeast of the initial meet.

Thrash was then taken into custody and booked into jail for armed robbery and false reporting to law enforcement.

“In light of this incident, the Goodyear Police Department urges the public to prioritize safety when engaging in online transactions or meet-ups with strangers,” Goodyear Police said in a statement. “You should meet in well-lit public places, notify friends or family of the meeting details and exercise caution during such exchanges.”

